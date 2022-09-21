Commission proposes review of Wisconsin poll observer rules

Counting absentee ballots at Central Count in Green Bay
Counting absentee ballots at Central Count in Green Bay
By HARM VENHUIZEN
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Election Commission has initiated the process of reviewing its rules for election observers, an issue that’s drawn attention and concern as Democrats and Republicans alike aggressively recruit partisan watchers to ensure election workers adhere to the law this November.

Commissioners voted 5-1 on Wednesday to send a scope statement to Gov. Tony Evers laying out their intent to review the ways election observers can interact with people at the polls and what access observers are allowed to have.

If approved by the governor, the statement will continue in a lengthy process that could last one to two years before new rules are enacted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Racine County deputies arrested 17- and 24-year-old sisters from Northeast Wisconsin after a...
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Evers on Tour in Durand
Wisconsin governor challenged to stop all inmate paroles
60% of adults surveyed disapprove of the job the U.S. Supreme Court is doing, the latest MU Law...
More than half disapprove of U.S. Supreme Court’s work, MU Law School poll finds
Tony Evers orders another special session related to the state's 1849 abortion law.
Wisconsin Gov. Evers calls special session to create pathway to repealing abortion ban
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Gableman represents man charged with fraudulent ballot requests