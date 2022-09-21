3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Just breathe

A study finds 5 minutes of breathing exercises every day can lower blood pressure and prevent a high blood-pressure diagnosis
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Colorado researchers found just 5 minutes of daily breathing exercises was as effective at lowering blood pressure as exercise and medicines. In fact, breathing exercises could even prevent high blood pressure.

These exercises aren’t new -- they’ve been used since the 1980′s.

Brad Spakowitz goes into detail about the breathing exercises and the findings in these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Racine County deputies arrested 17- and 24-year-old sisters from Northeast Wisconsin after a...
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County
Boy Scouts of America uniform patch
Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Man going 104 MPH in Waushara County arrested for 6th OWI
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

Latest News

Police delivered drive-thru orders at Culver's restaurants and collected donations for gift...
Police, Culver’s team up to brighten the holidays
Wellspring women-only shelter in Green Bay
INTERVIEW: St. John’s Ministries opens women’s shelter
Police delivered drive-thru orders at Culver's restaurants and collected donations for gift...
Police, Culver's make holidays a little brighter
Wellspring women-only shelter in Green Bay
INTERVIEW: St. John's Ministries women-only shelter