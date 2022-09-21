3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Just breathe
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - University of Colorado researchers found just 5 minutes of daily breathing exercises was as effective at lowering blood pressure as exercise and medicines. In fact, breathing exercises could even prevent high blood pressure.
These exercises aren’t new -- they’ve been used since the 1980′s.
Brad Spakowitz goes into detail about the breathing exercises and the findings in these 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.
