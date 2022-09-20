Missing Winnebago County boy found

(WBAY file photo)
(WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing.

The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel.

They said it was highly unusual for the boy to go missing. He has a medical condition that may limit his endurance.

He was located shortly after a broadcast went out to the public that deputies were looking for him.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
A Shawano teen and a Clintonville woman are arrested after a high speed chase.
Shawano teen, Clintonville woman arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County

Latest News

Gustavo Cantu is accused in the murder of Randall Denny in Green Bay in April, 2022
Man bound over for trial in deadly Green Bay shooting
John Lahti, 41
Bond set at $500,000 for suspect accused of killing boy in drunken driving crash
September 20 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms, another chance tonight
A Shawano teen and a Clintonville woman are arrested after a high speed chase.
Shawano teen, Clintonville woman arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County