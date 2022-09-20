Missing Winnebago County boy found

CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy missing in Winnebago County has been found. Details were not available at the time of this writing.

The 13-year-old was missing since 10:30 Tuesday morning. His bicycle was unaccounted for, but authorities weren’t certain about his mode of travel.

They said it was highly unusual for the boy to go missing. He has a medical condition that may limit his endurance.

He was located shortly after a broadcast went out to the public that deputies were looking for him.

