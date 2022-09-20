WARM & HUMID AFTERNOON, CHANCE OF STORMS TONIGHT

We’ve had 2 batches of rain & storms today but the rest of the afternoon for most of us will be pretty quiet, warm, and humid. Highs is the 70s to low 80s will occur again but those dew points will be well into the 60s.

A few storms are possible this evening and tonight, especially north and northwest of the Fox Valley. There may be some strong/severe storms that develop out near Rhinelander but they are expected to weaken as they head towards us here in northeast Wisconsin. We’ll continue to monitor trends this evening. Lows will be in 50s and 60s tonight.

Cooler, breezy, and less humid conditions return Wednesday. Look for highs in the 60s to low 70s. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds along with some passing showers. Some wind gusts could approach 30 mph.

Fall begins Thursday and it will look and feel like it! Highs will struggle to get into the low 60s, and those breezy northwesterly winds will definitely put a fall chill into the air. Some frost is possible Thursday night & Friday morning north of the Fox Valley across the Northwoods.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TOMORROW

THIS AFTERNOON: Warm and humid. A slight chance of a storm. Occasionally breezy. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A chance of thunderstorms, especially NORTH. Staying humid. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and less humid. Chance of some passing showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible NORTH HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH Some sun, then increasing clouds. Evening showers? HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 66

