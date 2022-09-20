Three health care organizations team up to expand specialty care

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare, Froedert, and the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network are partnering to provide expanded access to specialty care to communities throughout Wisconsin.

Some of the resources of the partnership will include organ transplant, cardiac, and critical care services.

Before and after a transplant, patients will have access to providers in their nearby communities to continue long-term care.

The health network will also provide critical care virtually with ThedaCare providers.

“We’re very focused on creating community, creating value, creating better outcomes, better experiences, and hopefully also, at the same time, reducing the cost of care, which is a tremendous burden on people in our communities,” Dr. Imran Andrabi, CEO of ThedaCare, said.

Patients can begin experiencing the coordinated care by the end of the year.

There will be opportunities to add more specialty services over time, based on community needs.

