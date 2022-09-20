Shawano teen, Clintonville woman arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County

A Shawano teen and a Clintonville woman are arrested after a high speed chase.
A Shawano teen and a Clintonville woman are arrested after a high speed chase.(Racine County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 17-year-old Shawano girl and a 24-year-old Clintonville woman were arrested after a high speed chase in Racine County Monday.

At about 2:20 a.m., deputies spotted a Jeep traveling south on I-94 near the highway C overpass. Officials say the driver was clocked at 107 mph.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, which continued south on I-94 at speeds topping 100 mph.

The driver made “evasive maneuvers” at high speeds before getting off the interstate on an exit ramp. The vehicle came to a stop.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody. Deputies spotted open cans of Twisted Tea in the front center console.

“Deputies also observed fresh vomit on the inside of the front passenger door along with vomit on the outside of the front and rear passenger-door/windows,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old Shawano girl. Officials say she registered a preliminary breath test of 0.11. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08.

The girl’s name was not released. She was booked on these charges:

  • OWI 1st Offense
  • Speeding
  • Operating While Suspended
  • Possession of Open Intoxicants

The teen’s passenger provided a false name, officials say. She initially identified herself as Destiny M. Spruce, 42, Clintonville. She registered a preliminary breath test of 0.11 at the scene. The driver said Destiny was her sister and provided her with alcohol and encouraged her to drink while fleeing deputies.

However, officers later learned that the passenger was not Destiny Spruce, but Desiree Webster, 24. Webster has a pending felony case in Shawano County and is facing additional charges of Obstructing a Police Officer and Felony Bail Jumping.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Crime tape and police lights
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh

Latest News

September 20 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning storms
Matheau Martinez
Oshkosh sex offender sentenced to federal prison for child pornography
Property tax assessment letter received in Green Bay
Green Bay homeowners get sticker shock from tax assessments
Football fans pass through security at Lambeau Field
Fans find duplicate charges for Lambeau Field purchases