Packers want to put a lid on cancer

The Packers are raising money and awareness for the fight against cancer
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers are once again teaming up with local organizations to raise awareness -- and money -- for the fight against cancer.

For the sixth consecutive year, Bellin Health and the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation will take part in the Packers vs. Cancer campaign.

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy was joined by running back A.J. Dillon on Tuesday to officially launch the program for another year.

Dillon is lending his support as a campaign spokesman, sharing his family’s experience with cancer.

“My mother-in-law, about a year-and-a-half ago, so going into my second year with the Packers, right around OTAs in the spring, got diagnosed with breast cancer. Luckily for her, she went to screening, caught it early, and now she’s doing well and recovering,” Dillon said.

Several players will bring the Packers vs. Cancer initiative to high schools. They’ll visit the matchup between Denmark and Luxemburg-Casco high schools on Friday, September 30.

The Green Bay Packers are selling a special knit cap in the Packers Pro Shop, with $5 from each sale going to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation.

