Oshkosh sex offender sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

Matheau Martinez
Matheau Martinez(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh sex offender has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distribution of child pornography.

On Sept. 16, Matheau P. Martinez, 38, was sentenced to 120 months in prison by Senior District Judge William C. Griesbach.

Between March and May, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Milwaukee Office of the FBI investigated the sharing of child pornography through the file sharing network BitTorrent.

The investigation led to the arrest of Martinez. Martinez was registered as a Wisconsin sex offender from a 2014 conviction for causing mental harm to a child.

“At sentencing, Judge Griesbach noted the serious nature of the charge, the effect such crimes have on their victims, and the need for just punishment. Following his release from prison, Martinez will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release. He will continue to be required to register as a sexual offender,” reads a statement from the United States Attorney’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant united States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood. It’s an initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

