Mother of Columbine school shooter Dylan Klebold speaks in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A special event is being held in Oshkosh Tuesday afternoon, where the mother Dylan Klebold, one of the two gunmen responsible for the Columbine High School shootings in Colorado, is expected to speak.

Sue Klebold is the author of the New York Times Bestseller, “A Mother’s Reckoning: Living in the aftermath of tragedy.”

For the past several years, Klebold has traveled the country, sharing her message about her experience before and after the Columbine High School shootings. She has also become a strong advocate for mental health awareness.”

In the first of two presentations, Klebold met with educators, students, and members of the Oshkosh Boys and Girls Club at the downtown convention center. She addressed her own personal struggle with her son, Dylan, who along with Eric Harris murdered 13 people and wounded 21 more at their high school, making it one of the nation’s worst mass shootings in 1999. Klebold and Harris took their own lives after police responded to the scene.

“Sue talks a lot about mental health. She talks a lot about how to talk to your kids about mental health. She talks a lot about signs of depression and things they had missed along the way. But it’s a really great message of really spending time with your kids and hearing what they have to say,” Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh CEO Tracy Ogden said.

Ogden said she saw Klebold speak elsewhere and felt inspired by her story, which is why the Boys & Girls Club and the Women’s Fund paired up to bring her to the Fox Valley.

“She has spent 15, 16 years before she went public dissecting information, journals, his entries, her entries, talking to the victims, all of that, to try to understand the whole process so hopefully we can get some information as parents on how to do our jobs better,” Women’s Fund Executive Director Karlene Grabner said.

The shooting at Columbine led to schools across the country putting new emphasis on security and zero-tolerance policies.

Klebold’s speech at the convention center is sold out. We’ll share some of the highlights on Action 2 News at Ten.

