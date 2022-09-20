MORNING STORMS... THEN, ANOTHER CHANCE TONIGHT

A band of thunderstorms are tracking through east-central Wisconsin this morning. Even though the storms are slowly weakening, they’re capable of dumping heavy rainfall. Some spots could see 1-3″, which could cause standing water in low-lying spots and areas of poor drainage. As mentioned yesterday, the morning drive might be impacted as these storms rumble through.

The afternoon looks drier with sunshine returning. Brightening skies and a south breeze will boost our high temperatures back up to near 80 degrees. You’ll also notice a sharp increase in the humidity, thanks to a warm front pushing through the state.

Then, a cold front slices through the area tonight... That will kick off another chance of thunderstorms closer to midnight. This second round of storms may also have some downpours, small hail and gusty winds.

Once that cold front leaves, our temperatures will become more cooler as autumn air arrives in northeast Wisconsin. In fact, not only does fall begin on Thursday, but our highs will only be near 60 degrees. We’re expecting a bout of frost across northern Wisconsin late Thursday night and into early Friday morning.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY POSSIBLE TOMORROW

TODAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms, then some sun. Warm and more humid. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. A chance of thunderstorms. Quite humid. LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and more humid. Late showers NORTH. HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible NORTH HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH Some sun, then increasing clouds. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. HIGH: 69 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Variable clouds with a chance of showers. Breezy at times. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Cool and breezy. HIGH: 63

