Man bound over for trial in deadly Green Bay shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been bound over for trial in the shooting death of a man in Green Bay.

Gustavo Cantu, 40, appeared in Brown County Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The court ordered Cantu bound over for trial. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Cantu, his brother Alejandro, and Jacob Ventura are charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the shooting death of Randall Denny.

In April, Randall Denny was found in the street at Western and Perkins avenues. He’d been shot in the head.

The Cantu brothers went on the run.

Gustavo was arrested by law enforcement in Kerr County, Texas, north of San Antonio.

Alejandro was believed to be in Texas with his brother, but he returned to Green Bay. Police used license plate readers to locate Alejandro’s vehicle at a hotel in Green Bay.

Prosecutors gave a timeline of Denny’s murder, which they say happened over a drug dispute.

“Various surveillance videos that were obtained have all three parties observed together fleeing. First in Bonduel, within an hour of the homicide taking place, and then later their arrival of Tigerton. In Tigerton, Mr. Ventura and both of the Cantus destroyed various items of evidence related to the homicide,” Brown County prosecutor Hanna Schuchart said.

