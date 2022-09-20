INTERVIEW: Retiring NWTC president Jeff Rafn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the area’s leaders in higher education has embarked on a final victory lap. Jeff Rafn is retiring at the end of this school year after 25 years as president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.

Rafn has overseen a transformation at the school, a big rise in enrollment, campus expansion, along with innovation in the approach to two-year education. It was the first college in Wisconsin to move to “e-textbooks.” Recently, it expanded maritime workforce training in partnership with Fincantieri Marine.

We talked with Rafn about the many changes at the school over two-and-a-half decades, and we asked about the role of technical college systems in higher education going forward.

He also tells us what qualities and skills he thinks the next NWTC president should have.

