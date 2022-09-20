Inflation could cost your family an extra $11,500 this year

Prices are up 8.5% year over year
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - New estimates from NerdWallet project that, due to inflation, the average household would have to spend an extra $11,500 this year in order to maintain the same standard of living as previous years.

Elizabeth Renter from NerdWallet explained that groceries would cost around $100 more per month and utilities an extra $70 monthly.

Renter offered a few tips for holding down increased costs:

Make simple changes to reduce spending: something as simple as switching to generic products could make a big difference.

Prepare for higher interest rates: put off big purchases if possible until interest rates come back down.

Continue to put money away in an emergency fund: those extra dollars may come in handy if inflation persists.

If you can’t put more money into emergency savings and these rising prices are putting you over the edge, one option for assistance is visiting 211.org or call 211 to get in touch with community resources in your area

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
A Shawano teen and a Clintonville woman are arrested after a high speed chase.
Shawano teen, Clintonville woman arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County

Latest News

FILE – The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said...
NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use
License plate reader camera
Green Bay City Council to vote on expanding license plate reader cameras
This undated U.S. State Department photo shows Ambassador Lynne Tracy.
Biden formally nominates new ambassador to Russia
FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan...
US stocks fall broadly ahead of key Fed decision on rates
A sea otter was caught on camera stealing a surfer's board.
‘It was like a scary movie’: Otter climbs onto surfboard, has standoff with surfer