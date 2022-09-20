Green Bay City Council to vote on expanding license plate reader cameras

License plate reader camera
License plate reader camera(KWCH)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay City Council is poised to vote Tuesday night on approving more funds for the license plate reader program in the city.

Council members approved three years’ worth of funding for the cameras, but now the police chief is asking city officials to increase the number of cameras from 28 to 40.

According to city records, the total cost would be $332,000, with the city using some COVID relief funds.

Over the weekend, the license plate reader cameras snapped images of several stolen vehicles in the area.

“I don’t think any of us anticipated how successful the license plate reader pilot project would be, and so we think that that’s a game changer for us,” Chief Christopher Davis said.

The Green Bay Police Department says the cameras have helped keep the community safer and credit them with tracking and arresting murder suspect Alejandro Cantu when he returned to Green Bay from Texas in August.

