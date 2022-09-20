Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay is cutting ties with the Boy Scouts of America.

The move affects 30 Scout troops chartered by the diocese. Parents, scout leaders and volunteers say they’re concerned over whether their troops will survive.

The Bay Lakes Council-Boy Scouts of America sent a letter on Friday stating that effective January 1, 2023, the diocese will no longer charter scout units.

Officials with Bay Lakes Council say they were told this due to the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy filings. The BSA filed for bankruptcy after settling several lawsuits tied to the sexual assaults of children.

Local parents say they’re disappointed by the diocese’s decision.

“I learned of this through the BSA, not my parish. I’m a parishioner. I have to get trained, I have to get youth protection. They’ve done background checks on us every two years. Being that I give money to the parish and that I belong to the parish, I just thought I would’ve hired from the parish first before we were ousted,” parent Brad Johnson said.

Officials with the Bay Lakes Council told us the diocese is just as sad that it had to sever ties with the Boy Scouts.

The Bay Lakes Council held an emergency video conference Tuesday evening to answer questions. On Action 2 News at 10, we’ll look into what this means for the troops and packs using church facilities.

Action 2 News obtained a letter from the Scouts' Bay Lakes Council

