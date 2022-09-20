Green Bay Catholic Diocese cutting ties with Boy Scouts

Scouts were told it's because of the Boy Scouts of America's bankruptcy filings. The move affects 30 troops.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay is cutting ties with the Boy Scouts of America.

The move affects 30 Scout troops chartered by the diocese. Parents, scout leaders and volunteers say they’re concerned over whether their troops will survive.

The Bay Lakes Council-Boy Scouts of America sent a letter on Friday stating that effective January 1, 2023, the diocese will no longer charter scout units.

Officials with Bay Lakes Council say they were told this due to the Boy Scouts of America’s bankruptcy filings. The BSA filed for bankruptcy after settling several lawsuits tied to the sexual assaults of children.

Local parents say they’re disappointed by the diocese’s decision.

“I learned of this through the BSA, not my parish. I’m a parishioner. I have to get trained, I have to get youth protection. They’ve done background checks on us every two years. Being that I give money to the parish and that I belong to the parish, I just thought I would’ve hired from the parish first before we were ousted,” parent Brad Johnson said.

Officials with the Bay Lakes Council told us the diocese is just as sad that it had to sever ties with the Boy Scouts.

The Bay Lakes Council held an emergency video conference Tuesday evening to answer questions. On Action 2 News at 10, we’ll look into what this means for the troops and packs using church facilities.

Action 2 News obtained a letter from the Scouts' Bay Lakes Council

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Racine County deputies arrested 17- and 24-year-old sisters from Northeast Wisconsin after a...
Driver, 17, and sister arrested after high-speed chase in Racine County

Latest News

Sue Klebold speaks in Oshkosh
Mother of Columbine shooter encourages mental health care
Scouting sign
Catholic Diocese of Green Bay cutting ties with Boy Scouts
Green Bay police at scene of shooting in a parking lot at W. Mason and Oneida streets on...
Green Bay police getting guns off the streets
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
INTERVIEW: Retiring NWTC president Jeff Rafn