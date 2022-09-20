3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artemis, asteroids, and see-through fingers

Artemis faces a crucial test, an asteroid is ready for impact, and, as a kid, did you ever shine a bright flashlight through your fingers?
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As a kid, did you ever shine a bright flashlight at your fingers, making them almost see-through? What did you see? Bones? Arteries?

Some scientists never grow up. There are smartphones and smartwatches on the market that promise to measure blood-oxygen levels by shining a light on your skin -- but Brad Spakowitz tells us a new, highly accurate method has been devised using your phone’s flashlight and camera. He shows you how it works and its possible uses.

Also, the Artemis moon rocket faces a critical test Wednesday.

And an update on DART, a mission to crash a satellite into an asteroid to see if the asteroid will change direction. Tell “Armageddon”'s Bruce Willis and Ben Affleck they can stay home if it works next week!

