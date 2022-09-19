WARM & HUMID TUESDAY WITH SOME STORMS POSSIBLE

We’re going to squeeze out one more warm & humid day on Tuesday before some big changes take place. Fall officially arrives at 8:04 PM Thursday evening and it’s going to feel like it by then.

For tonight... mainly clear skies will continue during but rain and storms are possible by daybreak. A few storms south and west of Green Bay could produce some small hail, gusty breezes, and downpours. Lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s with light wind.

Tuesday morning rain & storms will fade away leading to more sunshine by the afternoon. Southerly winds 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts will allow dewpoints to surge back into the mid to upper 60s. There may be a few isolated afternoon and evening storms around too. If they do happen to form some of them could become strong with gusty winds and hail.

A strong cold front moves through Tuesday night. Breezy and cooler conditions take over midweek and there will be a fall chill in the air as we close out the work week. The coldest night looks to be Thursday night/Friday morning. Areas north of the Fox Valley, including the Northwoods, may have to contend with the first frost of the season. Stay tuned...

Later this week, we’ll literally and figuratively have a switch in the seasons. A stronger cold front will blow in cooler, Canadian air. High temperatures on Thursday will barely get back to 60 degrees. Right now, it’s looking cold enough for some frost late Thursday night and into Friday morning across the Northwoods. Gardeners across northern Wisconsin will want to consider harvesting soon, or plan on covering tender plants soon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clear evening, some rain & storms possible by sunrise. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then sun. Turning breezy & humid. Isolated PM & evening storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Clouds & sun. Breezy. Chance of a few showers. HIGH: 72 LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Stray shower? Breezy & cool. Late-night frost possible NORTH? HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH? Morning sun, then increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 64 LOW: 53

SATURDAY: Morning showers then partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 70 LOW: 55

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of rain develop. Turning breezy. HIGH: 67 LOW: 50

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, and cool. HIGH: 64

