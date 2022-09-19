WARM AGAIN, BUT WITH LESS HUMIDITY

Have you been outside today? It’s not as humid as it was yesterday. That’s because of incoming high pressure and a drier west-northwest breeze. That said, it’s going to be another warmer than normal September day. Our high temperatures will be well into the upper 70s and some lower 80s.

As high pressure passes overhead, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Skies should stay fair through this evening, but clouds will increase after midnight. As a warm front pushes into Wisconsin, we’re going to see a round of thunderstorms tomorrow morning. Some storms may be strong with downpours, small hail and gusty winds. For now, our severe weather outlook is LOW, but we’ll have to monitor the situation closely.

Later this week, we’ll literally and figuratively have a switch in the seasons. A stronger cold front will blow in cooler, Canadian air. High temperatures on Thursday will barely get back to 60 degrees. Right now, it’s looking cold enough for some frost late Thursday night and into Friday morning across the Northwoods. Gardeners across northern Wisconsin will want to consider harvesting soon, or plan on covering tender plants soon.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TUESDAY: S 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Tons of sun. Toasty warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: A fair evening, then increasing clouds. Daybreak thunder possible. LOW: 58

TUESDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then sun. Turning breezy with humidity rising. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with perhaps a shower. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible NORTH? HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH? Some sun, then increasing clouds. Showers at NIGHT. HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

SATURDAY: A chance of early showers, then sun. Breezy at times. HIGH: 68 LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. A chance of showers. HIGH: 68

