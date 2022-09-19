Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some fans who made purchases at Sunday night’s Green Bay Packers game are finding duplicate pending charges on their accounts.

Local credit union Prospera posted on Facebook that they had spoken with officials at Lambeau Field. Those officials are directing people to contact Lambeau Field food service provider Delaware North.

Questions should be directed to szimmer@delawarenorth.com

Lambeau Field is cashless.

The Milwaukee Brewers also experienced an issue with their cashless system Sunday. Devices used for food and drink vendors shut down, resulting in “at least tens of thousands of overall lost revenue dollars as well as lost commission and tip opportunities for many of the workers.”

The problem was traced to the FreedomPay platform that is used at American Family Field. Lambeau Field also uses FreedomPay.

Action 2 News is working on this story and will update when we get more information.

