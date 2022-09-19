Rodgers, Packers lean on Jones, take care of Bears 27-10

packers win
packers win(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory.

Green Bay bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry.

The Packers built a 24-7 halftime lead by dominating the second period, then made a goal-line stand in the fourth quarter to thwart a Bears comeback attempt.

Rodgers went 19 of 25 for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

