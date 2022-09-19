Recovery Month: Apricity offers sober homes for people in recovery

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - September is National Recovery Month and an organization in the Fox Valley is offering a message of hope to those struggling with addiction.

Apricity is located in Neenah. The agency offers resources to people in recovery. Those resources include sober living homes to help bridge the transition from an inpatient treatment program.

Ohana house is named for family. The message is “family means no one gets left behind.”

The house has a manager and six women.

The home is near a contract packaging facility where residents can work and focus on recovery.

”With sober living we wanted to start it and make it feasible for people who are just starting out again to be able to stay here which then means we keep our costs low but we also keep our fees very low, so we always need a little bit of help to cover the bottom line,” says Executive Director Michelle Devine Giese.

