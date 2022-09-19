Police arrest suspect in burglary at Green Bay church building

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have arrested a suspect in a burglary at a building that houses a consulting firm and a church.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Gerald Trotter.

Police say Trotter is a suspect in a reported burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting, which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church. The building is located at 520 S. Oakland Avenue.

Police say victims reported the theft of electronics and a debit card. A surveillance camera image was spread on social media.

The crime happened Sept. 12. On Sept. 16, at about 6:51 p.m., police took Trotter into custody at an apartment in the 11000 block of E. Walnut Street.

Trotter is facing these charges:

Burglary-Building or Dwelling

Bail Jumping

Warrant/Probation Parole

