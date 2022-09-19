Police arrest suspect in burglary at Green Bay church building

Gerald Trotter
Gerald Trotter(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have arrested a suspect in a burglary at a building that houses a consulting firm and a church.

The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Gerald Trotter.

Police say Trotter is a suspect in a reported burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting, which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church. The building is located at 520 S. Oakland Avenue.

Police say victims reported the theft of electronics and a debit card. A surveillance camera image was spread on social media.

The crime happened Sept. 12. On Sept. 16, at about 6:51 p.m., police took Trotter into custody at an apartment in the 11000 block of E. Walnut Street.

Trotter is facing these charges:

  • Burglary-Building or Dwelling
  • Bail Jumping
  • Warrant/Probation Parole

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Electric vehicle chargers located near an interstate
Wisconsin to receive nearly $80 million for electric vehicle infrastructure
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people

Latest News

Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Steve, Kathryn and Aisha
WATCH: Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID
September 19 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm but not humid