Police arrest suspect in burglary at Green Bay church building
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police have arrested a suspect in a burglary at a building that houses a consulting firm and a church.
The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Gerald Trotter.
Police say Trotter is a suspect in a reported burglary at Ace Teaching & Consulting, which shares a building with Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church. The building is located at 520 S. Oakland Avenue.
Police say victims reported the theft of electronics and a debit card. A surveillance camera image was spread on social media.
The crime happened Sept. 12. On Sept. 16, at about 6:51 p.m., police took Trotter into custody at an apartment in the 11000 block of E. Walnut Street.
Trotter is facing these charges:
- Burglary-Building or Dwelling
- Bail Jumping
- Warrant/Probation Parole
