Man to be sentenced for high-speed crash that killed three people

Abdi Ahmed in court
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of killing three people in a high-speed crash on Lombardi Avenue will learn his sentence Monday.

Abdi Ahmed, 24, has a hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Action 2 News will be there and we plan to stream the hearing live on wbay.com.

In June, Ahmed pleaded guilty to three counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide in the 2020 crash that killed Sonia Gonzalez, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen, and Jesse Saldana.

Prosecutors say Ahmed was going 94 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. The district attorney says witnesses told investigators Ahmed did not try to slow down before hitting the car.

The father of Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen was hoping for a harsh penalty but the severity of the charges was reduced in a plea deal. Ahmed was facing three counts of First Degree Reckless Homicide. Hector Guillen wanted Ahmed to be sentenced for the maximum time in prison.

Guillen says he trusts the judge to give Ahmed the maximum time in prison to keep others safe.

“I’m convinced that if they let him free right now, he will do it again,” said Guillen.

Guillen told Action 2 News he was especially close to his daughter who would talk to him for hours about her life and career goals. Guillen said Jesse was a wonderful young man.

“We had a beautiful routine of love,” said Guillen.

Victims of a high-speed crash on Lombardi Ave. in June 2020. Abdi Ahmed pleaded guilty to charges and awaits sentencing.

