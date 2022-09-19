LIVE BLOG: 205th meeting of the Packers and the Bears

(NBC15)
By WBAY news staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The oldest rivalry in the NFL serves up some primetime drama at Lambeau Field Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears for the 2022 home opener. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.

This is the 205th meeting of the Packers and the Bears.

The Packers hold a 103-95-6 advantage in the series.

The blog below will update throughout the game with analysis from the Action 2 Sports team and Cover 2 experts.

