INTERVIEW: Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh raising $16M for expansion

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is expanding. The club is ready to break ground on a project announced last summer.

Expanding classroom space, adding teen space, building a second gym, and adding outdoor space are all included in the $16 million project.

The club serves over 800 kids in Oshkosh, with daily attendance up 70% from past years. Despite adding space at other locations, and after-school locations, there’s still a waiting list.

We talked with Tracy Ogden, president of the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh, about the need for this expansion. Will the club be able to add programs or just enhance what it already has? She also talks about the importance of community support -- not just their generosity but awareness about the programs the club provides.

