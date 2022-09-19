Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments

Officials say it's the first tax assessment by the city since 2004. City leaders say it won't necessarily translate into higher taxes.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some Green Bay property owners may be shocked and frustrated after receiving their assessments in the mail over the weekend.

It comes at a time with high inflation and high natural gas prices. But city officials are urging people to take a “deep breath” before running to the assessor’s office.

Officials say it’s the first assessment done by the city since 2004. They say the reassessments were done to produce a more accurate and equitable value than was previously in place -- and they also said they had to remain in compliance with state law.

The city said the assessments are supposed to be within 10 percent, plus or minus, of a property’s market value.

“We all know that the value of homes, from what we’ve seen going on in sales over the last 2 or 3 years, has gone through the roof,” Alderman Bill Galvin said. “And the state requires that you have proper assessments done on a regular basis -- and unfortunately, the city hasn’t done it since 2004.”

According to the assessor’s office, just because the property value went up doesn’t mean you’ll pay higher taxes.

Yet that isn’t stopping people from calling their local city council members and expressing their concerns about the jump in their property values.

Alderman Jesse Brunette called the letters a big burden and worry for the city to put on people during a weekend.

Galvin said, “When I came home, my wife had opened the assessment and she was very concerned. All I’m asking is, people, take a deep breath. Read through the information.”

Property owners have a right to challenge the assessed value. First, you need to set up a meeting with a city appraiser. If you still disagree after that meeting, you can appear before the Board of Review.

City officials urge people to read the information that came with the assessment. You can also challenge the new assessed value.

