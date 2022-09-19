Gableman represents man charged with fraudulent ballot requests

Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at...
Michael Gableman discusses findings of his election investigation at a legislative hearing at the state Capitol on March 1, 2022
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state’s 2020 election results appeared in court to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots.

Michael Gableman said he was temporarily representing Harry Wait in a preliminary hearing Monday before a Racine County judge.

Wait is accused of election fraud and identity theft for requesting the ballots of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and others.

Vos fired Gableman in August after an investigation that found no evidence of voter fraud and cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

