Four ways to raise your credit score

A FICO score of 670 or above is considered good
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Credit scores are key to your financial success: they impact your ability to borrow money, sign up for services like utilities, and can be used by potential employers as a hiring factor.

Your FICO score, the most commonly used credit score, constantly changes with your credit activity with fluctuations reflecting your buying and spending patterns.

FICO ranks scores from poor to exceptional

  • <580 Poor
  • 580-669 Fair
  • 670-739 Good
  • 740-799 Very Good
  • 800+ Exceptional

If you need to improve your score, it could take you a few months especially if you’re trying to improve it by a hundred points or more.

Cherry Dale a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union shared advice for anyone wanting to improve their score.

Pay your bills on time: 35% of your score comes from on time payments

Don’t over borrow: Try to use only 30% or less of your available credit lines.

Don’t max out credit cards: A maxed out card will lower your score

Keep your accounts open: The length of your credit history makes up 15% of your FICO score, with accounts over two years old having a more positive impact than newer accounts.

MyFICO has an online education center with in-depth explanations of scoring, plus a free score estimator. Most major banks and credit cards also offer free FICO scores with accounts.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

Latest News

Homes
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore....
‘Serial’ case: Adnan Syed released, conviction tossed
Green Bay homeowners shocked by new tax assessments
Victims' relatives spoke through a translator at the sentencing of Abdi Ahmed for killing 3...
Driver gets 30 years in prison for deadly high-speed crash
Concessions area inside Lambeau Field
Fans find duplicate charges for purchases at Lambeau Field