Bucs’ Evans Suspended, could miss Packers Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers may not have to worry about Tom Brady’s top receiver when the teams meet Sunday in Tampa. Mike Evans was suspended for 1 game by the NFL on Monday for his role in a fight with Marshon Lattimore in Sunday’s Bucs win over the Saints in New Orleans.

This is the second time in his career that Evans has been suspended for an altercation with Lattimore, the first coming in 2017.

Evans can appeal the decision. But if the suspension holds, he will miss the game against the Packers. And while Evans is by far Tampa Bay’s best receiver, the Packers have done a good job defending him in the two games they have faced the Bucs with Tom Brady at quarterback. In Week 6 of the 2020 season, Evans had just 1 catch for 10 yards but was dealing with an ankle injury leading up to the game. He was targeted just twice in that game. But Brady targeted Evans 8 times in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau, and a healthy Evans still had just 3 catches for 51 yards.

In their win over the Saints Sunday, the Bucs played without injured receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. If Evans’ suspension holds, they could really be shorthanded against the Packers. Game time Sunday is 3:25pm.

