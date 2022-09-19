Big tailgating party celebrates return of football to Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers fans celebrated the return of football to Lambeau Field Sunday.

Action 2 News came across a big party at Resch Expo called Bogie’s Tailgating Party.

The party attended the Milwaukee Brewers game Friday, the Badgers game on Saturday, and the Packers game on Sunday. They got a win for each visit.

“Getting together with groups of people and the Packers fans have to be the best. Always friendly no matter who you are rooting for. You can still get together and have a good time,” said Yvon Stroessner of Sheboygan Falls.

“I’m hoping for a really good game. I don’t want to see a blow out even though deep down I would love to. I want to see a really really good game. and I definitely want to see a Packer victory,” said Dan Bogenschuetz of Sheboygan.

It’s been 35 years of trips to Lambeau Field for Bogie’s Tailgating Party. They once filled six busses and had a group of 300 fans.

