Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game

FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack...
FILE - Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday's game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.(Michael Woods | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Officials say a vegan food products company executive has been charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after a fracas outside a football game in which he’s accused of biting a man’s nose.

Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey is accused in the road rage attack outside Saturday’s game in Fayetteville between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri State Bears.

A police report says the 53-year-old executive attacked a man who tried to pull in front of him in a parking garage traffic lane and made contact with a wheel on Ramsey’s SUV.

Beyond Meat has not responded to messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights
Man dies after being hit by train in Oshkosh
Even though the game is in California, Packers fans visited Lambeau Field Friday
Some seeing duplicate charges for purchases made at Lambeau Field
Abdi Ahmed in court
Man sentenced to 30 years for high-speed crash that killed three people
Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race

Latest News

Water rushes down Front Street, just a half block from the Bering Sea, in Nome, Alaska, on...
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
Residents of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, provided around 50 migrants with food, water and...
Texas sheriff investigating flights to Martha’s Vineyard
In Chicago, 300 couples gathered for a celebration of 50 years of marriage at a cathedral.
WATCH: 300 couples celebrate their 50th wedding anniversaries
Patient gets a shot
Health officials emphasize importance of flu shots