Action 2 News This Morning’s Tammy Elliott recovering from COVID-19

By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning anchor Tammy Elliott is recovering from COVID-19.

This was her first case and she thought much like other illnesses she could work back into a normal routine, but it’s taken a little longer to recover.

We’ve talked about long COVID and the lasting symptoms, and after talking with a doctor they’ve decided it would be best for her recovery to slow her pace and continue being monitored by doctors. She wishes she could be back on air, but knows for her long-term health she needs to recover.

Tammy and her doctor agree that she is very fortunate she was vaccinated and boosted.

She wants to thank you all for your concern, support, and kindness.

You can send greetings to Tammy on her WBAY Facebook page.

