3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists build a better tomato

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We always thought scientists were working towards a better tomorrow. Turns out, some of them have been saying “a better to-mah-toe.”

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will discuss the purple tomato, which just received USDA approval. It’s better than your garden-variety red tomato in several ways -- it promises a longer shelf life and possibly a longer life for you.

But will people eat a tomato that’s purple?

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.