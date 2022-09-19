3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Scientists build a better tomato

But will people eat it?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We always thought scientists were working towards a better tomorrow. Turns out, some of them have been saying “a better to-mah-toe.”

In 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES, Brad Spakowitz will discuss the purple tomato, which just received USDA approval. It’s better than your garden-variety red tomato in several ways -- it promises a longer shelf life and possibly a longer life for you.

But will people eat a tomato that’s purple?

