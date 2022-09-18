QUITE HUMID TODAY, BUT A BREAK TOMORROW

Spotty showers and thundershowers have been moving through the area early this morning. They’ve been either weakening, or pushing off the Lake Michigan shoreline. Most of the day will be dry, although we can’t rule out an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny with warm high temperatures close to 80 degrees.

You’ll also notice how humid it is across the area. However, there’s a cool front pushing into eastern Wisconsin today. Behind this front, the wind will veer to the west and gradually bring in some drier and more comfortable air. Look for those dew points to drop after tonight’s Packers-Bears game.

There’s still plenty of warm weather through Tuesday. Then, a strong cold front will bring us a real taste of fall during the second half of the week. In fact autumn begins on Thursday, with high temperatures only in the lower 60s. It’s quite possible we may see some frost late Thursday night across northern Wisconsin!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

MONDAY: W 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: A chance of an early thundershower. Partly sunny. Warm and quite humid. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Less humid late. Patchy fog. LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 80

TUESDAY: Early thundershowers, then sun. Breezy with humidity rising. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Windy and not as warm. Variable clouds with perhaps a shower. HIGH: 71 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. Autumn officially arrives! Late-night frost possible NORTH? HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH? Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 63 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: A chance of early showers. Mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 67

