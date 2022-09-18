Oshkosh police are investigating a person versus train incident

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department says they are investigating a person versus train incident that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man from Milwaukee.

Authorities say the incident happened around 8:31 AM Saturday morning at the intersection of Otter Avenue and the railroad tracks.

It is currently under investigation, no other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700.

