Oshkosh ceremony honors POW/MIA service members

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - As the National Prisoner of War (POW) and Missing in Action (MIA) Recognition Day was observed on Friday, a group of Oshkosh veterans and community members gathered to remember service members who never made it home.

To this day, thousands of U.S. service members are considered Prisoners of War or Missing in Action. But on Saturday, dozens in Oshkosh gathered for a ceremony to make sure all service men and women who served in all wars are remembered and recognized.

“Today, we reflect upon the extraordinary sacrifices made on behalf of this country by prisoners of war that never made it home from all wars. And to remember and reaffirm the pledge our nation’s leaders have made to account for every service man and service woman who did not come home,” said Duane Canon, President of VVA Chapter 437-Oshkosh.

The Oshkosh Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America hosted the annual POW/MIA remembrance ceremony at the South Park Veterans Memorial, which included a table ceremony with each branch of the military represented, and a final salute.

“We were lucky enough to come home. There were some who died, and some who are still unaccounted for or are POWs. I owe everything to them until I get them back home,” said Myron Dimmett, 1st Vice President of VVA Chapter 437-Oshkosh.

During the ceremony, a new update was given on service members who have now been accounted for, and those who remain unaccounted for.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, there are more than 81,000 Americans still missing from past conflicts, ranging from WWII to the Gulf War. Of those service members, 1,500 are from Wisconsin.

“A lot of numbers. A lot of men and women we still have to work on trying to find their remains and return them here for repatriation in the U.S. Don’t ever stop trying to get those remains found,” Dimmett said.

“We must never forget what the families are going through, not knowing where their loved ones are that are still missing in action. We just pray that these service men and women will be located soon,” Canon said.

