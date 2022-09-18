Garbage can fire causes $20,000 in damage to garage in Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Sep. 18, 2022
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a garage fire Saturday morning around 8:55 AM at 1280 Chicago Street.

Upon arrival, the Battalion chief found a garbage can on fire; the flames spread into the detached garage and extended into the roof.

Firefighters were quickly able to stop the fire from spreading any further inside the garage, or the car inside.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Fire officials want to remind everyone to safely extinguish hot embers of any kind before disposing it into a garbage can.

