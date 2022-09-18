BIG CHANGES COMING DURING THE WORK WEEK

Summer warmth continues as we start the work week, but don’t get used to it. Fall-like air blows in midweek... just in time for the first day of Fall on Thursday.

For tonight... look for mostly cloudy skies during the evening. A few passing showers can’t be totally ruled out. Skies will clear after midnight and some fog could develop late. Lows will be in the 50s.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions stick around on Monday. Highs will range from the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds should remain reasonably light and the humidity will drop just a tad. Hopefully you can take advantage of the great weather!

Tuesday will be a little unsettled. There is likely going to be some rain and thunder around during the morning. A few more showers or storms could develop during the afternoon but that’s still iffy. We’ll warm into the 70s and low 80s again and humidity levels creep back up. A strong cold front will pass late in the day ending our stretch of warm weather.

A blast of colder, more fall-like air surges in starting Wednesday. Gusty NW winds are expected all across the region and there may also be some showery weather at times. Even cooler air is expected Thursday into Friday. There could also some frost issues in the region Thursday night and Friday morning, especially in the north.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: NW-S 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-1′

TUESDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy in the evening with the chance of a shower. Clearing late. Patchy fog. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 80

TUESDAY: Early thundershowers, then sun. Turning humid. A few late showers & storms? HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Windy and not as warm. Variable clouds with some showers possible. HIGH: 69 LOW: 45

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy. First day of fall. Late-night frost possible NORTH? HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: Early frost NORTH? Partly cloudy with less wind. HIGH: 65 LOW: 52

SATURDAY: Chance of showers. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 69 LOW: 54

SUNDAY: Chance of showers. HIGH: 69

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.