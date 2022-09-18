Allen’s 3 TDs spark Wisconsin in 66-7 rout of New Mexico St.

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college...
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen (0) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the New Mexico State Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen rushed for three touchdowns to help lead Wisconsin to a 66-7 victory against New Mexico State Saturday.

The three-TD performance for Allen matched a career high. The sophomore running back finished with 15 carries for 86 yards and three scores for the Badgers (2-1), who rebounded from a 17-14 loss last week to Washington State.

Allen broke away for a 39-yard rush for a score to give Wisconsin a 7-0 lead just 90 seconds into the game.

Allen’s effort marked just the third time in his last 12 games that he’s been held under 100 yards.

Chez Mellusi had a 2-yard touchdown run to cap a seven-play, 63-yard yard drive that pushed Wisconsin’s lead to 14-0 with 14:56 to go in the first half.

Keontez Lewis caught an 18-yard touchdown pass to increase the Badgers’ lead to 21-0 with 12:22 left in the first half.

Badgers linebacker Maema Njongmeta got a pick on an Aggies deflection at New Mexico State’s 2-yard line that set up Allen’s second TD two plays later, a 1-yard rush that pushed Wisconsin to 28-0.

Quarterback Graham Mertz went 10 of 13 for 251 yards with three touchdowns and 1 interception in three-plus quarters. Mertz threw to six different receivers.

Myles Burkett, a true freshman, replaced Mertz with 5:34 to go in the third quarter. Deacon Hill was inserted with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third.

Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell caught 3 passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns, including a 49-yard TD catch.

The Aggies (0-4) just had 100 yards of offense in the first half. They collected 82 yards during a 13-play drive with less than 3 minutes remaining.

New Mexico State kicker Ethan Albertson missed a 29-yard field goal try with 4 seconds left in the first half and its only score was a 1-yard rush for a touchdown by Ahmonte Watkins with 8:10 left in the game.

The Aggies got flagged seven times for 68 yards in the loss.

Wisconsin kicker Vito Calvaruso, who missed 51- and 43-yard field-goal attempts last week in the Badgers’ 17-14 loss to Washington State, was sidelined with a right leg injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

New Mexico State: The Aggies have posted two losses to Big Ten Conference opponents this season. New Mexico State suffered a 38-0 loss at Minnesota on Sept. 1. First-season Aggies coach Jerry Kill, still searching for his first win, was head coach at Minnesota from 2011-15.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin, which fell out of the Top 25 poll last week, likely won’t gain much ground to get back in the rankings.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State: Hosts Hawaii on Saturday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers play at No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes (D) is challenging incumbent Senator Ron Johnson (R) for his...
Marquette Poll shows big shift in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate Race
Drive-up ATM at Wells Fargo on S. Webster Ave. in Allouez
Allouez woman believes man tried to rob her at drive-up ATM
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre
Favre book author encourages people not to read “Gunslinger”
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
Electric vehicle chargers located near an interstate
Wisconsin to receive nearly $80 million for electric vehicle infrastructure

Latest News

JAKE DICKERT
Dickert’s WSU beats No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in homecoming
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team
Wisconsin's Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Allen, Torchio help No. 18 Badgers rip Illinois State 38-0
UW-Oshkosh football wins season opener
Peter Jennings gets first win in Titans debut