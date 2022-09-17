WARM & HUMID WEEKEND WITH SOME RAIN CHANCES

Summer-like warmth and humidity will be the main themes for the weekend and a portion next week. There will be some rain & storms around during the weekend but the volume of rain will not be like we had last weekend. The chance of severe weather remains LOW. Temperatures tonight will be 10-15° warmer than average in the lower half of the 60s.

Another warm day is on tap for Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few passing showers or storms are possible but it’s not going to be an all day washout. The highest chances will be in the afternoon/evening and to the north/northwest of Green Bay.

Isolated showers are possible for the start of the Fox Cities Marathon. It will be warm and humid regardless during the race. A cold front will push into the area late Sunday. While an isolated shower may pop up for the Packers-Bears game, it’s more likely to remain dry. The greater threat for heavier rain/storms would be across southern Wisconsin. Highs in the 70s to around 80° remain on track with cooler 70s during the actual game.

Our unseasonably warm & humid air is going to continue through Wednesday. More 70s and low 80s are on the way. Some rain and storms may develop Tuesday and another batch is likely Wednesday as a cold front passes. Much cooler air is slated to return starting Thursday... which is also the first day of fall.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few passing showers or t-showers. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Scattered afternoon/evening storms. Breezy, warm, and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Isolated storms possible... mostly dry. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Slightly warmer and humid. Rain showers... mainly in the morning. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm & humid. Showers & storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with partly cloudy skies. First day of fall. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Feeling fall-like with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 62

