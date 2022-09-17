UNSEASONABLY WARM WEEKEND, SOME RAIN & STORMS POSSIBLE

This weekend will be the opposite of the one we had a week ago. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm and there will be a fair amount of humidity in the air for mid September. While some rain & storms are possible, it’s not going to be a washout by any means.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s once again. Breezy SSW winds with gusts to around 20 mph will keep dew points in the mid 60s around. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds overall but a few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening.

A few more passing showers or storms could occur tonight. Look for mild lows in the 60s. Southerly winds should back off just a bit.

We’ll stay warm, humid, and a little breezy on Sunday. While there could be some rain and storms around either in the morning or afternoon, most locations probably won’t have too many issues. We’re cautiously optimistic for the Fox Cities Marathon that gets going at 7 AM. Temperatures will start out in the mid to upper 60s with elevated humidity. Some 70s are expected by the time the last runners finish.

As for the Packers game in the evening, things are looking OK at this time. The forecast calls for variably cloudy skies, kickoff temperatures in the low 70s, and late game temperatures in the 60s. Could there be a stray shower? It’s possible but it really is looking more dry than not for the Green Bay area during the game. Westerly breezes will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

Warm weather continues Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Humidity levels will be lower on Monday then rise Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain may occur Tuesday morning and there is likely going to be some additional rain or storms around Wednesday with a passing cold front.

Fall officially begins Thursday and it will feel just like it. Highs will tumble down into the low 60s while overnight lows dip into the low 40s and 30s as we close out the work week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SSW 10-25 KTS... WAVES: 2-5′

SUNDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Scattered afternoon/evening storms. Breezy, warm, and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Isolated storms possible... mostly dry. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Rain showers & thunder mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy & warm in the afternoon. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm & humid. Showers & storms possible. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with partly cloudy skies. First day of fall. HIGH: 64 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A crisp fall day. HIGH: 63

