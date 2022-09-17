Surprise engagement at GiGi’s Playhouse

Adam Darr and Brianna Johnson got engaged at GiGi's playground on Saturday.
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Family and friends gathered at GiGi’s Playhouse Saturday to witness a surprise engagement.

Adam Darr and Brianna Schreffler both were both diagnosed with down syndrome when they were born.

“When he was born we were told of all the things he could never do,” said Dawn Darr, Adam’s mom.

“When you get that original diagnosis the first thing you think is, they’re not going to college, they’re not going to do sports, they’re not going to get married,” said Julie Johnson, Brianna’s mom.

In a world that said ‘no’ so many times, Brianna and Adam defied the odds and said ‘yes.’

On Saturday they said ‘yes’ to a life together.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment. They’ve been talking about getting married for a long time,” said Jason Johnson, Brianna’s brother.

Jason said it was love at first sight for his sister. In 2015 Brianna told him about her crush on a boy named Adam.

“She was smitten with somebody,” said Jason.

On Saturday, it was clear that hasn’t changed. Jason says their bond is like no other.

“They kind of even have their own language with one another, sometimes you as a bystander don’t understand what they are saying but you can tell in both of their eyes that they know exactly what they are telling each other,” he said.

“To see him so happy and in love, it just makes my heart so full,” said Darr.

Julie Johnson said their love story gives hope to other families.

“Now it’s a testament for other parents that have kids with disabilities, that they can achieve so much more than we even imagined,” said Julie Johnson.

