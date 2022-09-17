Operation Football: Week 5

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another busy night under the Friday night lights is in the books. That’s especially true for the North Eastern Conference with three match-ups featuring the top teams, including our game of the week between Freedom and Wrightstown. Plus a couple of games between conference contenders in the FVA and FRCC with Neenah hosting Appleton North, and West De Pere visiting Pulaski.

Part one of this week’s Operation Football will play above with part two below.

Check below for scores from around the state:

Adams-Friendship 35, Poynette 7

Algoma 48, Gillett 12

Alma/Pepin 45, Augusta 36

Amherst 54, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0

Aquinas 52, Black River Falls 0

Arrowhead 49, Waukesha North 12

Ashwaubenon 35, Green Bay Preble 7

Assumption 49, Iola-Scandinavia 8

Auburndale 29, Pittsville 0

Badger 20, Elkhorn Area 6

Baldwin-Woodville 33, Rice Lake 26, OT

Bangor 43, Brookwood 0

Baraboo 15, La Crosse Central 7

Bay Port 42, Manitowoc Lincoln 6

Belleville 32, Cuba City 7

Berlin 26, Plymouth 24

Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20

Bloomer 34, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 7

Boscobel 22, Hillsboro 6

Boyceville 20, Turtle Lake 6

Brillion 49, Roncalli 12

Brodhead/Juda 41, River Valley 0

Burlington 42, Union Grove 14

Cadott 21, Elmwood/Plum City 8

Cambria-Friesland 28, Deerfield 27

Cambridge 43, Dodgeland 6

Campbellsport 42, Omro 27

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

Catholic Memorial 56, Wauwatosa East 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 63, Manitowoc Lutheran 14

Cedarburg 10, Nicolet 6

Chilton 42, New Holstein 6

Chippewa Falls 42, Eau Claire North 14

Clinton 36, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22

Colby 32, Edgar 6

Coleman 64, Northland Pines 6

Columbus 53, Turner 14

Cumberland 56, Barron 0

D.C. Everest 44, Stevens Point 18

Darlington 87, Parkview/Albany 0

De Pere 28, Green Bay Southwest 21

Edgerton 30, Whitewater 7

Elk Mound 15, Osseo-Fairchild 0

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 6

Florence 38, Laona-Wabeno 18

Fond du Lac 31, Oshkosh North 28

Fox Valley Lutheran 28, Denmark 14

Franklin 28, Kenosha Tremper 7

Freedom 42, Wrightstown 7

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Viroqua 7

Germantown 20, Brookfield East 13

Gibraltar 50, Wausaukee 12

Gilman 65, Greenwood 0

Glenwood City 26, Clear Lake 14

Grafton 28, Greenfield 0

Greendale 79, Cudahy 0

Hamilton 49, Brookfield Central 24

Hartford Union 30, Homestead 23

Holmen 34, Tomah 7

Howards Grove 28, Hilbert 21

Hudson 21, Menomonie 7

Ithaca 28, Highland 14

Janesville Craig 52, Madison La Follette 0

Kaukauna 47, Oshkosh West 9

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47, Saint Francis 12

Kewaunee 40, Bonduel 19

Kimberly 42, Appleton East 13

Laconia 42, North Fond du Lac 12

Lake Mills 49, Big Foot 10

Lakeland 44, Merrill 6

Lakeside Lutheran 52, New Glarus 21

Lancaster 38, Richland Center 7

Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 42, Suring 0

Little Chute 14, Luxemburg-Casco 8

Lodi 23, Edgewood 7

Luck 44, Frederic 6

Luther 39, Seneca 0

Marathon 56, Abbotsford 12

Markesan 44, Palmyra-Eagle 6

Marquette University 49, Menomonee Falls 7

Marshall 42, Waterloo 0

Marshfield 28, Wausau West 24

Martin Luther 33, Saint Thomas More 0

McFarland 55, Delavan-Darien 0

Menasha 59, Green Bay East 0

Milton 33, Beaver Dam 30

Milwaukee King 21, Milwaukee Hamilton 8

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42, Milwaukee Madison 0

Mineral Point 34, Fennimore 0

Mondovi 35, Stanley-Boyd 2

Mosinee 48, Hayward 14

Mukwonago 24, Muskego 6

Neenah 21, Appleton North 10

New Berlin West 28, New Berlin Eisenhower 9

New Richmond 28, Superior 18

Newman Catholic 57, Port Edwards 12

Northwestern 40, Cameron 3

Notre Dame 35, Sheboygan North 7

Oak Creek 47, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Oconto Falls 20, Tomahawk 17

Onalaska 42, La Crosse Logan 18

Oostburg 36, Random Lake 0

Oregon 33, Sauk Prairie 8

Osceola 34, Amery 28

Pacelli 45, Rosholt 8

Pewaukee 62, Milwaukee Lutheran 0

Port Washington 43, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Portage 26, Fort Atkinson 14

Potosi/Cassville 28, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12

Prairie Farm 48, Cornell 6

Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14

Racine Horlick 56, Kenosha Bradford 17

Racine Park 34, Racine Case 14

Racine St. Catherine’s 45, Brown Deer 0

Reedsburg Area 20, Sparta 13

Reedsville 21, Ozaukee 12

Regis 42, Durand 7

River Falls 13, Eau Claire Memorial 9

River Ridge 47, Pecatonica/Argyle 7

Riverdale 16, Iowa-Grant 14

Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 3

Sevastopol 18, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 0

Sheboygan Falls 57, Ripon 6

Shiocton 21, Weyauwega-Fremont 0

Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 41, South Milwaukee 36

Slinger 42, West Bend West 0

Southern Door 34, Marinette 6

Spring Valley 54, Colfax 6

Stratford 50, Nekoosa 14

Sturgeon Bay 40, Peshtigo 14

Sun Prairie East 54, Sun Prairie West 7

Thorp 36, Lincoln 0

Two Rivers 41, Kiel 13

Unity 73, Webster 0

Verona Area 26, Janesville Parker 19

Waterford 20, Wilmot Union 17

Watertown Luther Prep 29, Shoreland Lutheran 14

Waukesha West 21, Oconomowoc 14, OT

Waunakee 70, Watertown 13

Waupaca 55, Shawano 48

Wautoma 52, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 14

Wauwatosa West 69, Pius XI Catholic 0

Wauzeka-Steuben 49, Tri-City United, Minn. 7

West Allis Nathan Hale 44, West Allis Central 0

West Bend East 27, Whitefish Bay 7

West De Pere 16, Pulaski 10

West Salem 55, Altoona 12

Westby 40, Arcadia 0

Westfield Area 26, Dodgeville 21

Westosha Central 35, Beloit Memorial 17

Winneconne 24, New London 6

Wisconsin Dells 32, Mauston 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 35, Whitnall 7

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17, Hortonville 14

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 36, Manawa 6

Woodstock Marian, Ill. 34, Appleton West 21

Xavier 49, Seymour 6

