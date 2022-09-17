Johnson, Barnes agree to one televised debate in US Senate race

Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.
Sen. Ron Johnson (left) and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will face off for U.S. Senate in November.(WMTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, have agreed to one televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Johnson and Barnes on Friday both agreed to an Oct. 13 debate in Milwaukee hosted by WTMJ-TV.

Johnson, a two-term incumbent, said he also agreed to televised debates hosted by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association and WISN-TV in Milwaukee. Barnes said he had agreed to appear at a forum hosted by the Main Street Alliance and the Wisconsin Farmers Union, groups that typically align with Democrats.

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels are debating on Oct. 14.

