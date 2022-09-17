HUMIDITY CONTINUES... ISOLATED RAIN CHANCES

Temperatures will continue to run unseasonably warm with high humidity this weekend. A few showers and storms are possible tonight... mainly after midnight. Lows will stay mild, in the middle 60s. While there could be some rain or thunder around Sunday morning or afternoon, the majority of the day will be dry in any one location.

We’re cautiously optimistic for the Fox Cities Marathon that gets going at 7 AM. Temperatures will start out in the mid 60s with 70s by the time the last runners finish. The humidity is likely the biggest factor from a weather standpoint. It will be somewhat muggy with dew point in the upper half of the 60s.

As for the Packers game in the evening, things are looking OK at this time. The forecast calls for variably cloudy skies, kickoff temperatures in the mid 70s, and late game temperatures in the 60s. Could there be a stray shower? It’s possible but it really is looking more dry than not for the Green Bay area during the game.

Warm weather continues Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Humidity levels will be lower on Monday, then rise Tuesday into Wednesday. Some rain may occur Tuesday morning and there is likely going to be some additional rain or storms around Wednesday with a passing cold front. Fall officially begins Thursday and it will feel just like it. Highs will tumble down into the low 60s while overnight lows dip into the low 40s to end the week. Some northern areas may experience their first fall frost Thursday night. Stay tuned!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SW 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

MONDAY: W 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Humid and mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Thunder? LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Isolated storms possible... mostly dry. Warm and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Warm, but not as humid. HIGH: 79 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Rain showers, possibly thunder, mainly in the morning. Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms possible. Breezy. Turning cooler and less humid late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 50

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with partly cloudy skies. First day of fall. A stray shower? HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A crisp fall day. Rain at night. HIGH: 61 LOW: 49

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. HIGH: 63

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.