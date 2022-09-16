Wisconsin to receive nearly $80 million for electric vehicle infrastructure

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will expand electric vehicle charging stations, making long-distance electric vehicle trips more practical for residents, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WisDOT is now eligible for federal funding after the Federal Highway Administration approved the state’s expansion plan, which will mean electric vehicles on many major highways in the state are never more than 50 miles from their next charge.

The DOT says it should receive about $78.65 million over the next five years.

“As we work to implement the state’s first-ever Clean Energy Plan, upgrading Wisconsin’s electric vehicle infrastructure is one of the most important steps forward we can take to move towards a cleaner, more sustainable future,” Gov. Evers said. “This plan approval and the federal funds Wisconsin will receive as a result will help bolster our state, our infrastructure, and our economy.”

Wisconsin’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan will promote long-distance travel in electric vehicles by placing approximately 60 charging stations within 50 miles of each other, and within 1 mile of an exit, along Wisconsin’s designated Alternative Fuel Corridors. The DOT says those corridors currently include:

Interstate 41

Interstate 43

Interstate 90

Interstate 94

Interstate 535

U.S. Highway 8

U.S. Highway 41

U.S. Highway 53

U.S. Highway 151

Part of U.S. Highway 2

Part of U.S. Highway 29

Part of U.S. Highway 51

Part of U.S. Highway 141

“We are seeing an increasing demand for electric vehicles in Wisconsin and manufacturers are ramping up production of electric models. Some manufacturers have goals of producing 100% electric vehicles in the future,” Wisconsin DOT Secretary Craig Thompson said. “To accommodate this growth, Wisconsin is stepping up its efforts to provide the electric vehicle infrastructure the state will need.”

