WARM & HUMID WEEKEND WITH SOME RAIN CHANCES

Summer-like warmth and humidity will be the main themes for the weekend and even early next week. There will be some rain & storms around during the weekend but the volume of rain will not be like we had last weekend. The chance of severe weather remains LOW at this time.

For today... look for a mix of sun & clouds overall. The amount of wildfire haze should be lower than the last few days. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s but dewpoints in the low to mid 60s will keep the humid feel going. Conditions are looking pretty good this evening for high school football.

High school football forecast (WBAY)

Another warm day is on tap for Saturday with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s. A few passing showers or storms are possible but it’s not going to be an all day washout. You should be able to squeeze in some outdoor chores or activities.

The first part of Sunday is looking unsettled with a chance for showers and storms. Some rain could be around for the Fox Cities Marathon in the morning so be aware of that. It will be mild and humid regardless during the race. Recent forecast model data suggest things may be a little drier for the 2nd part of Sunday leading up to the Packers game just after 7 p.m. Let’s hope this remains the case so tailgating and the actual game won’t be affected by any wet weather. Highs in the 70s to around 80° remain on track with cooler 70s and upper 60s during the actual game in the Green Bay area.

Packers Game Forecast (WBAY)

Our unseasonably warm & humid air is going to continue through Wednesday. More 70s and low 80s are on the way. Some rain and storms may develop Tuesday and another batch is likely Wednesday as a cold front passes. Much cooler air is slated to return starting Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSW 5-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SSW 10-20 KTS... WAVES: 2-4′

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few passing showers or t-showers. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. Some showers or storms are possible. Breezy, warm & humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Chance of rain & storms, especially during the first half of the day. Drier PM? HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 59

TUESDAY: Warm & humid. Chance of showers & storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Staying warm & humid. Showers & storms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 67

