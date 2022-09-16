It will stay warm and humid through the weekend, with chances of showers and thunderstorms. While you may not be thrilled to hear about another potentially wet weekend, it doesn’t appear to be a washout. Look for a chance of thundershowers late Friday night and into early Saturday morning... Followed by scattered storms on Sunday. Yes, there is a storm CHANCE for both the start of the Fox Cities Marathon, and also later at the Packers-Bears game Sunday night... The risk of severe weather this weekend is LOW.

Highs Friday will be around 80° after we begin the morning closer to 60 degrees. Weekend highs will continue to run in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We should get a brief break in the humidity on Monday as skies turn mostly sunny. A round of early rain showers is possible Tuesday and late-day storms could accompany a cold front on Wednesday. The latter half of next week is looking more fall-like with lower humidity and highs possibly staying in the 60s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: S 10-15 KTS... WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: High clouds. A mild night. Slightly humid. LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid... A chance of late-night thundershowers. HIGH: 82 LOW: 66

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then sunshine. Warm, humid and breezy. More storms late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Variable clouds. Storms possible early, and again late. Humid and breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

MONDAY: Turning mostly sunny. Not as humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Chance of showers... mainly in the morning. Sun and clouds. HIGH: 80 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Humid and breezy. Storms possible late. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Cooler and breezy with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 68

