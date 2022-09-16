Walk for Wildlife this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This Saturday, Sept. 17, you can help raise money for orphaned and injured animals.

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, 1660 East Shore Dr., in Green Bay is hosting its annual Walk for Wildlife. It starts at 8 A.M., and families stroll down a scenic two-and-a-half mile trail or a quarter-mile paved walk for strollers.

The cost is $20 for adults, $10 for kids 5 and older. Kids under 5 participate for free.

More than 6,000 injured animals depend on the sanctuary every year for rehab and care.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.