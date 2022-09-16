U.W. Health doctor helps lead research on risks, benefits of kids using social media

The doctor is co-director of the project by the American Academy of Pediatrics
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Academy of Pediatrics announced a new center this week aimed at looking at the risks and benefits of youth using social media. One of the co-directors is a doctor at U.W. Health Kids.

Dr. Megan Moreno, an adolescent medicine physician, says it’s important parents engage with their kids on their online habits.

“I think a parent can be reassuring, that ‘you’re here with me now, you’re safe.’ Also talk with them about how social media is a place where people can share all kinds of information and that information may or may not be true,” Moreno said.

The announcement came the same week several schools in our area increased their police presence due to a social media threat, which investigators determined came from outside the area and wasn’t credible.

As we reported Wednesday, Appleton, North Fond du Lac and Oshkosh school districts reacted to the threat. Several students shared a social media post to an app called “Speak Up, Speak Out,” which is operated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. The Oshkosh superintendent said his district received 45 to 50 tips about the alleged threat.

Oshkosh schools told us it had extra officers present Thursday as a precaution.

